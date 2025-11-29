IPO-bound Meesho bets on tech to ward off disruptions
Sneha Shah , Soumya Gupta 7 min read 29 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Meesho is eyeing a valuation of $5.8 billion as it is on track to become India's first multi-category online retailer to go public. The company's senior management says technology helped it stand apart, and that won't change after going public
MUMBAI : From a WhatsApp-based reseller platform a decade ago, Meesho’s journey to become the country’s first multi-category online retailer to debut on the bourses underscores the untapped potential for growth beyond the top-tier cities.
