IPOs to get larger after average size more than doubles to ₹2,000 crore this year: Kotak’s S Ramesh
Summary
- So far this calendar year, there have been 73 IPOs that mopped up $16.7 billion. Comparatively, there were 58 IPOs with share sales of $6.35 billion in 2023.
Initial public offerings in India are getting bigger, with their average size increasing to almost ₹2,000 crore so far in 2024, more than doubling from the average in 2023, said S Ramesh, managing director and CEO of Kotak Investment Banking. With more large firms and new-age companies looking to list over the next two years, the average IPO size is likely to go up further, Ramesh said.