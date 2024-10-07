Markets
How to prepare your stock portfolio for war
Vijay L Bhambwani 5 min read 07 Oct 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Summary
- Understand market risks and sector vulnerabilities during global conflicts.
Last week, we witnessed unprecedented escalation in the Gaza war as Iran officially entered the fray, launching 180 missiles at Israel. This opens the door to potential retaliatory strikes from Israel, while Lebanon is already feeling the heat.
