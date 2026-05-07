Iran Talks, Fed Rates, Jobs Data, Inflation. This Market Rally Faces Big Tests Soon.

A major concern has been that Apple has fallen behind on its artificial intelligence updates, keeping some would-be investors on the sidelines. Wall Street and consumers are waiting for an AI-powered Siri chatbot to be released. Apple says a more personalized Siri is coming to users “this year.”Other company updates have helped boost the stock recently. Shares rose 3.2% on May 1 after Apple beat second-quarter expectations and gave strong revenue guidance for the June quarter. That guidance was especially important as consumer confidence comes into question amid sticky inflation and rising gasoline prices.Apple also announced on April 21 that current CEO Tim Cook will be stepping down, and John Ternus, currently Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, will succeed him in September. The stock’s rebound signals that investors are confident in what Apple will look like under Ternus’s leadership.Wall Street should also be prepared for what’s ahead. Apple is kicking off its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8. This is a crucial event every year that Apple uses as a platform to announce software and development updates. It was at WWDC 2024 where Apple first unveiled Apple Intelligence.