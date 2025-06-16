Escalation in Middle East may drive correction in overvalued Indian stocks, says Kotak's Gupta
While the escalation could cap market upside over the next few months, Gupta expects earnings to pick up in the second half of the current fiscal. Foreign portfolio investors, too, are awaiting correction to make large fresh investments, he says.
An escalation of hostilities in the Middle East makes India vulnerable to oil price shocks and could result in a correction in stock prices, which already seem overvalued based on earnings estimates for the current fiscal, according to Pratik Gupta, chief executive officer and co-head of Kotak Institutional Equities.
