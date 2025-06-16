How is foreign investor sentiment for India? Is there an interest in returning after the massive exodus between October and March? April and May saw some inflows.

Foreign investors have been cautious on India due to our high headline valuations (vs other emerging markets). However, they have been very surprised by the resilience of domestic flows and how Indian markets have managed to sustain high valuations despite weak earnings growth in FY25. FPIs acknowledge the strong medium-term growth prospects for India and the strong macroeconomic position of the country, especially relative to its peers, but they’re largely staying away due to our relatively expensive valuations. Most FPIs are awaiting a correction in India to make large fresh investments. It’s also worth noting that most FPIs invest in India from their global EM (emerging market) fund allocations, and such funds have not seen meaningful inflows this year as yet. This may change as and when money flows out of the US–possibly due to concerns over a weakening US dollar–and at that time, one may see EM funds getting strong inflows. India would also then get its fair share of strong FPI flows.