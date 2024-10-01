IRCTC share are down by -0.27%, Nifty up by 0.13%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 923.05 and closed at ₹ 926.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 931.95 and a low of ₹ 923.05, indicating a relatively stable trading session with a slight upward movement in price.

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:06 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹926.25, -0.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹931.95 and a low of ₹923.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 910.53 10 915.80 20 924.83 50 942.13 100 983.30 300 957.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹934.13, ₹939.77, & ₹946.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹921.43, ₹914.37, & ₹908.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -78.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.61 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.74% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.