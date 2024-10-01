Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / IRCTC share are down by -0.27%, Nifty up by 0.13%

IRCTC share are down by -0.27%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 923.05 and closed at 926.25. The stock reached a high of 931.95 and a low of 923.05, indicating a relatively stable trading session with a slight upward movement in price.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:06 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 926.25, -0.27% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of 931.95 and a low of 923.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5910.53
10915.80
20924.83
50942.13
100983.30
300957.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 934.13, 939.77, & 946.83, whereas it has key support levels at 921.43, 914.37, & 908.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -78.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.74% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.

IRCTC share price down -0.27% today to trade at 926.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kaya are falling today, but its peers Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.1% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.