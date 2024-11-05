IRCTC Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 0.22%, Nifty down by -0.56%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 792.45 and closed at 818. The stock reached a high of 828 during the session and a low that matched its opening price at 792.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price throughout the day.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
IRCTCShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

IRCTC Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 818, 0.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78356.59, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 828 and a low of 792.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5827.74
10830.15
20855.51
50896.23
100941.63
300961.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 832.18, 848.22, & 863.08, whereas it has key support levels at 801.28, 786.42, & 770.38.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was 213.92% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.03 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.20% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price up 0.22% today to trade at 818 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House are falling today, but its peers Kaya are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
