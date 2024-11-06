Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 3.14%, Nifty up by 0.42%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 3.14%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 832.2 and closed at 855.05. The stock reached a high of 862.75 and a low of 832.2, indicating a range of price movement throughout the day. The closing price reflects a gain from the opening price.

IRCTCShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

IRCTC Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:02 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 855.05, 3.14% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80005.35, up by 0.67%. The stock has hit a high of 862.75 and a low of 832.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5827.74
10830.15
20855.51
50896.23
100941.63
300961.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 841.97, 854.93, & 879.87, whereas it has key support levels at 804.07, 779.13, & 766.17.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was 125.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.28 & P/B is at 18.83.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.75% with a target price of 823.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price has gained 3.14% today to trade at 855.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.42% & 0.67% each respectively.

