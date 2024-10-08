Hello User
IRCTC share are up by 1.16%, Nifty up by 0.67%

IRCTC share are up by 1.16%, Nifty up by 0.67%

Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 852.05 and closed at 867.85. The stock reached a high of 873.80 and a low of 851.60 during the day, reflecting a positive movement with a closing gain.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 867.85, 1.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81443.38, up by 0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 873.8 and a low of 851.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5908.53
10906.54
20918.53
50933.84
100979.40
300962.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 877.7, 897.95, & 915.15, whereas it has key support levels at 840.25, 823.05, & 802.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.83 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.67% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.

IRCTC share price has gained 1.16% today to trade at 867.85 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.67% & 0.49% each respectively.

