IRCTC share are up by 1.16%, Nifty up by 0.67%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 852.05 and closed at ₹ 867.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 873.80 and a low of ₹ 851.60 during the day, reflecting a positive movement with a closing gain.

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹867.85, 1.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81443.38, up by 0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹873.8 and a low of ₹851.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 908.53 10 906.54 20 918.53 50 933.84 100 979.40 300 962.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹877.7, ₹897.95, & ₹915.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹840.25, ₹823.05, & ₹802.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.83 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.67% with a target price of ₹836.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.