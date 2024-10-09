IRCTC share are up by 0.63%, Nifty up by 0.6%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 878 and closed at ₹ 880.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 887.7 and a low of ₹ 872.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 895.43 10 902.98 20 914.17 50 931.54 100 978.03 300 962.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹882.67, ₹890.38, & ₹905.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹859.57, ₹844.18, & ₹836.47.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -42.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.03% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.