IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.31%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|884.62
|10
|899.38
|20
|911.09
|50
|929.56
|100
|976.87
|300
|962.97
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹887.45, ₹894.85, & ₹902.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹872.8, ₹865.55, & ₹858.15.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -57.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.60% with a target price of ₹836.00.
The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.
IRCTC share price has gained 0.68% today to trade at ₹885.55 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
