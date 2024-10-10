IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.31%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 880 and closed at 886.4. The stock reached a high of 891.55 and a low of 880 during the day.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 885.55, 0.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81785.06, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 891.55 and a low of 880 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5884.62
10899.38
20911.09
50929.56
100976.87
300962.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 887.45, 894.85, & 902.1, whereas it has key support levels at 872.8, 865.55, & 858.15.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -57.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.30 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.60% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.

IRCTC share price has gained 0.68% today to trade at 885.55 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.31% & 0.39% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

160.30
11:01 AM | 10 OCT 2024
1.3 (0.82%)

Tata Power share price

471.00
11:01 AM | 10 OCT 2024
10.1 (2.19%)

Tata Motors share price

934.00
11:01 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-5.15 (-0.55%)

Bharat Electronics share price

288.50
11:01 AM | 10 OCT 2024
6 (2.12%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

811.80
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
9.35 (1.17%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,824.20
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
14.1 (0.78%)

Page Industries share price

44,027.80
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
124.75 (0.28%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,655.60
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-3.1 (-0.19%)
More from 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,248.00
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-58.25 (-4.46%)

RITES share price

314.35
10:47 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-10.25 (-3.16%)

ICICI Securities share price

843.50
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-23.85 (-2.75%)

Natco Pharma share price

1,438.90
10:47 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-36.35 (-2.46%)
More from Top Losers

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

184.05
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
13.05 (7.63%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

84.42
10:47 AM | 10 OCT 2024
5.27 (6.66%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan share price

939.35
10:46 AM | 10 OCT 2024
53.8 (6.08%)

Tata Chemicals share price

1,172.65
10:47 AM | 10 OCT 2024
67 (6.06%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,695.00-760.00
    Chennai
    76,701.00-760.00
    Delhi
    76,853.00-760.00
    Kolkata
    76,705.00-760.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.