Business News/ Markets / IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.31%

IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 880 and closed at 886.4. The stock reached a high of 891.55 and a low of 880 during the day.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 885.55, 0.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81785.06, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 891.55 and a low of 880 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5884.62
10899.38
20911.09
50929.56
100976.87
300962.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 887.45, 894.85, & 902.1, whereas it has key support levels at 872.8, 865.55, & 858.15.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -57.35% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.30 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.60% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.

IRCTC share price has gained 0.68% today to trade at 885.55 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.31% & 0.39% each respectively.

