Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / IRCTC Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 1.04%, Nifty up by 0.76%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 1.04%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 831.7 and closed at 841.05. The stock reached a high of 842.65 and a low of 822.45 during the day. Overall, there was an upward movement in the stock price, reflecting a positive trading session.

IRCTCShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

IRCTC Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 841.05, 1.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79962.56, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 842.65 and a low of 822.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5835.72
10831.73
20845.23
50886.63
100933.22
300958.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 841.0, 849.0, & 853.05, whereas it has key support levels at 828.95, 824.9, & 816.9.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -55.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.51 & P/B is at 18.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.67% with a target price of 827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price up 1.04% today to trade at 841.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House are falling today, but its peers Thomas Cook India, Kaya are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.76% & 0.6% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.