IRCTC Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 1.04%, Nifty up by 0.76%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 831.7 and closed at ₹ 841.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 842.65 and a low of ₹ 822.45 during the day. Overall, there was an upward movement in the stock price, reflecting a positive trading session.

IRCTC Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹841.05, 1.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79962.56, up by 0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹842.65 and a low of ₹822.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 835.72 10 831.73 20 845.23 50 886.63 100 933.22 300 958.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹841.0, ₹849.0, & ₹853.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹828.95, ₹824.9, & ₹816.9.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -55.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.51 & P/B is at 18.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.67% with a target price of ₹827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.