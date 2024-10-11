Hello User
Business News/ Markets / IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.45%, Nifty down by -0.27%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 880 and closed at 886.95. The stock reached a high of 894.5 and a low of 878 during the day.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 886.95, 0.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81367.2, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 894.5 and a low of 878 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5874.34
10896.17
20908.70
50927.78
100975.40
300963.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 889.87, 896.73, & 901.47, whereas it has key support levels at 878.27, 873.53, & 866.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.51 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.74% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.

IRCTC share price up 0.45% today to trade at 886.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners are falling today, but its peers Kaya, International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.3% each respectively.

