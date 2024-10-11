IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.45%, Nifty down by -0.27%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 880 and closed at ₹ 886.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 894.5 and a low of ₹ 878 during the day.

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹886.95, 0.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81367.2, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹894.5 and a low of ₹878 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 874.34 10 896.17 20 908.70 50 927.78 100 975.40 300 963.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹889.87, ₹896.73, & ₹901.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹878.27, ₹873.53, & ₹866.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.51 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.74% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.