IRCTC Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 0.05%, Nifty down by -0.68%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 810.65 and closed at 811.55. The stock reached a high of 817 and a low of 801 during the day, indicating a range of price movement and a slight upward trend from the opening to the closing price.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
IRCTCShare Price Today on 13-11-2024
IRCTCShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

IRCTC Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:02 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 811.55, 0.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78286.96, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 817 and a low of 801 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5835.72
10831.73
20845.23
50886.63
100933.22
300958.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 832.97, 855.18, & 866.57, whereas it has key support levels at 799.37, 787.98, & 765.77.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.12 & P/B is at 18.43.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.90% with a target price of 827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price up 0.05% today to trade at 811.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House are falling today, but its peers Thomas Cook India, Kaya are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.68% & -0.49% each respectively.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
