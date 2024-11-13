IRCTC Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 0.05%, Nifty down by -0.68%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 810.65 and closed at ₹ 811.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 817 and a low of ₹ 801 during the day, indicating a range of price movement and a slight upward trend from the opening to the closing price.

IRCTC Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:02 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹811.55, 0.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78286.96, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹817 and a low of ₹801 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 835.72 10 831.73 20 845.23 50 886.63 100 933.22 300 958.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹832.97, ₹855.18, & ₹866.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹799.37, ₹787.98, & ₹765.77.

IRCTC Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.12 & P/B is at 18.43.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.90% with a target price of ₹827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.