IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are down by -0.51%, Nifty up by 0.52%

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:13 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹884.6, -0.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81863.67, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹893.4 and a low of ₹883.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 876.86 10 892.70 20 904.65 50 923.72 100 972.44 300 963.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹896.55, ₹903.9, & ₹913.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹879.95, ₹870.7, & ₹863.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -69.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.49% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.