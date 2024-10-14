IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are down by -0.51%, Nifty up by 0.52%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 890 and closed at 884.6. The stock reached a high of 893.4 and a low of 883.35 during the day.

Published14 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:13 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 884.6, -0.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81863.67, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 893.4 and a low of 883.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5876.86
10892.70
20904.65
50923.72
100972.44
300963.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 896.55, 903.9, & 913.15, whereas it has key support levels at 879.95, 870.7, & 863.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -69.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.49% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.

IRCTC share price down -0.51% today to trade at 884.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as International Travel House are falling today, but its peers Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, Kaya are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.52% & 0.59% each respectively.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

