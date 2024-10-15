IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 1.07%, Nifty down by -0.32%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 884.9 and closed at ₹ 894.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 897.35 and a low of ₹ 883.2 during the day.

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹894.35, 1.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81850.33, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹897.35 and a low of ₹883.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 876.86 10 892.70 20 904.65 50 923.72 100 972.44 300 963.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹891.23, ₹897.87, & ₹902.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹879.53, ₹874.47, & ₹867.83.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -43.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.67 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.52% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}