IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.06%, Nifty down by -0.14%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 894.95 and closed at 895.80. The stock reached a high of 900 and a low of 891 during the session.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:04 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 895.8, 0.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81731.05, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 900 and a low of 891 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5882.26
10888.85
20902.32
50921.63
100970.36
300963.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 901.67, 908.03, & 917.07, whereas it has key support levels at 886.27, 877.23, & 870.87.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.36 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.68% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.

IRCTC share price up 0.06% today to trade at 895.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Easy Trip Planners, Kaya are falling today, but its peers Thomas Cook India, International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.14% & -0.11% each respectively.

