IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.06%, Nifty down by -0.14%

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:04 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹895.8, 0.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81731.05, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹900 and a low of ₹891 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 882.26 10 888.85 20 902.32 50 921.63 100 970.36 300 963.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹901.67, ₹908.03, & ₹917.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹886.27, ₹877.23, & ₹870.87.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.36 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.68% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.