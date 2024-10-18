Hello User
Business News/ Markets / IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.47%, Nifty up by 0.12%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 871.95 and closed at 876.10. The stock reached a high of 878.95 and a low of 862.45 during the day. Overall, the stock exhibited a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 876.1, 0.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81053.19, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 878.95 and a low of 862.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5888.74
10881.54
20897.98
50918.00
100966.05
300964.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 889.87, 906.43, & 919.87, whereas it has key support levels at 859.87, 846.43, & 829.87.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.78 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.58% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price up 0.47% today to trade at 876.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thomas Cook India, Kaya are falling today, but its peers Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.06% each respectively.

