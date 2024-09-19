IRCTC share are down by -3.55%, Nifty up by 0.19%

IRCTC Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|932.08
|10
|933.86
|20
|933.05
|50
|959.70
|100
|992.67
|300
|950.71
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹925.65, ₹945.1, & ₹957.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹894.0, ₹881.8, & ₹862.35.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was 78.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93%
The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.
IRCTC share price down -3.55% today to trade at ₹873.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, Kaya, International Travel House are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.19% & 0.19% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess