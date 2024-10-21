IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are down by -1.12%, Nifty down by -0.37%

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹871, -1.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81000.1, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹898.5 and a low of ₹868 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 884.89 10 880.88 20 893.71 50 915.23 100 961.03 300 964.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹889.4, ₹897.2, & ₹910.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹868.25, ₹854.9, & ₹847.1.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.40 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.02% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.