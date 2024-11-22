IRCTC Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 1.57%, Nifty up by 1.3%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 792.7 and closed at ₹ 806.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 807.1 and a low of ₹ 790.9 during the session. This indicates a positive performance, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

IRCTC Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:49 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹806.45, 1.57% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78164.57, up by 1.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹807.1 and a low of ₹790.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 801.89 10 820.76 20 823.26 50 870.14 100 918.95 300 953.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹803.47, ₹811.53, & ₹821.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹785.17, ₹774.93, & ₹766.87.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -62.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 52.93 & P/B is at 18.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.55% with a target price of ₹827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.56% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.91% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.