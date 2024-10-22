IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are down by -1.46%, Nifty down by -0.48%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 859.95 and closed at ₹ 847.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 859.95 during the day and a low of ₹ 837.20. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹847.5, -1.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80824.27, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹859.95 and a low of ₹837.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 884.89 10 880.88 20 893.71 50 915.23 100 961.03 300 964.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹876.63, ₹893.27, & ₹901.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹851.43, ₹842.87, & ₹826.23.

IRCTC Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -9.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 59.40 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.36% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.