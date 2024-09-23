IRCTC share are up by 1.29%, Nifty up by 0.28%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 900.4 and closed at ₹ 905. The stock reached a high of ₹ 907 and a low of ₹ 895.6 during the day.

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹905, 1.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84697.83, up by 0.18%. The stock has hit a high of ₹907 and a low of ₹895.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 921.07 10 925.36 20 929.73 50 954.25 100 990.14 300 952.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹900.6, ₹906.25, & ₹915.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹885.5, ₹876.05, & ₹870.4.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -30.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.29 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.62% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}