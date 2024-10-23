IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 0.88%, Nifty up by 0.27%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 821.65 and closed at ₹ 838.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 839.55 and a low of ₹ 813.95 during the day. Overall, it showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 879.93 10 881.10 20 892.04 50 914.01 100 958.54 300 964.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹850.87, ₹869.73, & ₹880.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹821.07, ₹810.13, & ₹791.27.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -5.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 57.90 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.33% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.