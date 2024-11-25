Hello User
IRCTC Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 1.73%, Nifty up by 1.72%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 824.35 and closed at 823.3. The stock reached a high of 826.75 and a low of 819.7 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price.

IRCTC Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:04 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 823.3, 1.73% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80433.82, up by 1.66%. The stock has hit a high of 826.75 and a low of 819.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5800.00
10812.47
20820.41
50865.05
100915.18
300951.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 815.18, 822.27, & 834.08, whereas it has key support levels at 796.28, 784.47, & 777.38.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -58.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 53.91 & P/B is at 18.36.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.45% with a target price of 827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.56% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.91% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price has gained 1.73% today to trade at 823.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.72% & 1.66% each respectively.

