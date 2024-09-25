IRCTC share are down by -0.8%, Nifty down by -0.1%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 912.15 and closed at ₹ 904.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 912.20 and a low of ₹ 900.75 during the day.

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:10 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹904.4, -0.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84906.17, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹912.2 and a low of ₹900.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 915.90 10 922.80 20 928.31 50 951.91 100 988.81 300 953.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹917.47, ₹923.23, & ₹926.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹907.97, ₹904.23, & ₹898.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -57.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 61.47 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.56% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}