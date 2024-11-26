IRCTC Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 1.06%, Nifty down by -0.09%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 815.5 and closed at ₹ 820.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 821.9 and a low of ₹ 812.15 during the session, indicating a slight upward movement throughout the day.

IRCTC Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:04 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹820.75, 1.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80121.33, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹821.9 and a low of ₹812.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 800.00 10 812.47 20 820.41 50 865.05 100 915.18 300 951.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹821.87, ₹832.33, & ₹838.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹805.67, ₹799.93, & ₹789.47.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -69.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.15 & P/B is at 18.44.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.76% with a target price of ₹827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.56% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.91% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.