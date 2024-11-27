IRCTC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 1.27%, Nifty up by 0%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:15 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹827.7, 1.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80008.15, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹830.75 and a low of ₹812.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 800.00 10 812.47 20 820.41 50 865.05 100 915.18 300 951.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹822.4, ₹827.2, & ₹832.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹812.4, ₹807.2, & ₹802.4.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -69.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.34 & P/B is at 18.50.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.08% with a target price of ₹827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.56% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.91% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.