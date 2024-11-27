IRCTC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 1.27%, Nifty up by 0%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 812.15 and closed at 827.7. The stock reached a high of 830.75 and a low of 812.15, indicating a stable trading range throughout the day. The closing price reflects a positive movement from the opening price, suggesting a favorable trading session for IRCTC.

Published27 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:15 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 827.7, 1.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80008.15, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 830.75 and a low of 812.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5800.00
10812.47
20820.41
50865.05
100915.18
300951.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 822.4, 827.2, & 832.4, whereas it has key support levels at 812.4, 807.2, & 802.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -69.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.34 & P/B is at 18.50.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.08% with a target price of 827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.56% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.91% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price has gained 1.27% today to trade at 827.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.01% each respectively.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:15 AM IST
