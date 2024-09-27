IRCTC share are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 0.17%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 904.65 and closed at 917.65. The stock reached a high of 920.10 and a low of 903. Overall, it experienced a positive performance, with a closing price that indicates an increase from the opening price.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:02 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 917.65, 1.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85849.18, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 920.1 and a low of 903 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5904.41
10918.25
20926.22
50947.14
100986.09
300955.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 912.3, 917.2, & 926.4, whereas it has key support levels at 898.2, 889.0, & 884.1.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -65.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 61.14 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.90% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.

IRCTC share price has gained 1.24% today, currently at 917.65, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.02% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIRCTC share are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 0.17%

