IRCTC share are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 0.17%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|904.41
|10
|918.25
|20
|926.22
|50
|947.14
|100
|986.09
|300
|955.80
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹912.3, ₹917.2, & ₹926.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹898.2, ₹889.0, & ₹884.1.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -65.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.90% with a target price of ₹836.00.
The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.
