IRCTC Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: IRCTC share price are down by -0.77%, Nifty down by -0.76%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:24 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹816.25, -0.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79428.95, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹827.5 and a low of ₹815.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 802.44 10 809.30 20 819.52 50 862.84 100 913.39 300 951.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹831.87, ₹840.93, & ₹850.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹812.87, ₹802.93, & ₹793.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -64.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.85 & P/B is at 18.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.32% with a target price of ₹827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.56% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.91% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.