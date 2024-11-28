Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / IRCTC Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: IRCTC share price are down by -0.77%, Nifty down by -0.76%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: IRCTC share price are down by -0.77%, Nifty down by -0.76%

Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 822.55 and closed at 816.25. During the day, the stock reached a high of 827.5 and a low of 815.5, indicating some volatility in the price movement. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening to closing price.

IRCTCShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

IRCTC Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:24 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 816.25, -0.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79428.95, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of 827.5 and a low of 815.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5802.44
10809.30
20819.52
50862.84
100913.39
300951.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 831.87, 840.93, & 850.87, whereas it has key support levels at 812.87, 802.93, & 793.87.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -64.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.85 & P/B is at 18.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.32% with a target price of 827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.56% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.91% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price down -0.77% today to trade at 816.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Kaya are falling today, but its peers Thomas Cook India, Easy Trip Planners, International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.76% & -1% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.