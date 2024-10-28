IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 1%, Nifty up by 1.08%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 814.95 and closed at 820.55. The stock reached a high of 823.70 and a low of 808.95 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published 28 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates
IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 820.55, 1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80306.18, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 823.7 and a low of 808.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5832.56
10858.73
20875.71
50905.88
100949.05
300962.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 831.07, 849.33, & 865.82, whereas it has key support levels at 796.32, 779.83, & 761.57.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -55.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 54.75 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.88% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price up 1% today to trade at 820.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Thomas Cook India are falling today, but its peers Easy Trip Planners, Kaya, International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.08% & 1.14% each respectively.

First Published: 28 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

