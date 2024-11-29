IRCTC Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: IRCTC share price are down by -0.05%, Nifty up by 0.84%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 815.9 and closed at ₹ 813.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 817.45 and a low of ₹ 810.05 during the day. Overall, the trading session saw a slight decrease in price, closing lower than the opening value.

IRCTC Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:27 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹813.95, -0.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79834.59, up by 1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹817.45 and a low of ₹810.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 806.54 10 807.80 20 819.76 50 860.56 100 911.48 300 950.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹824.3, ₹833.85, & ₹840.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹808.2, ₹801.65, & ₹792.1.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -69.18% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.30 & P/B is at 18.49.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.60% with a target price of ₹827.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.56% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.91% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.