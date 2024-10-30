IRCTC Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: IRCTC share price are up by 2.21%, Nifty down by -0.07%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 827.8 and closed at 842.9. The stock reached a high of 844.1 and a low of 819.35 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
IRCTCShare Price Today on 30-10-2024
IRCTCShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

IRCTC Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 842.9, 2.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80245.8, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 844.1 and a low of 819.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5824.74
10852.34
20870.59
50903.93
100947.05
300962.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 831.47, 838.93, & 851.42, whereas it has key support levels at 811.52, 799.03, & 791.57.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -45.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.82% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price has gained 2.21% today to trade at 842.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.15% each respectively.

