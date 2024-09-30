IRCTC share are up by 0.28%, Nifty down by -0.82%

IRCTC Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|910.53
|10
|915.80
|20
|924.83
|50
|942.13
|100
|983.30
|300
|956.65
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹935.38, ₹944.67, & ₹961.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹909.43, ₹892.77, & ₹883.48.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -65.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.72% with a target price of ₹836.00.
The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.
IRCTC share price up 0.28% today to trade at ₹926 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Easy Trip Planners, Kaya are falling today, but its peers Thomas Cook India, International Travel House are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.82% & -0.97% each respectively.