IRCTC share are up by 0.28%, Nifty down by -0.82%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 924.75 and closed at ₹ 926. The stock reached a high of ₹ 930.6 and a low of ₹ 920.15 during the session.

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 11:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹926, 0.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84744.99, down by -0.97%. The stock has hit a high of ₹930.6 and a low of ₹920.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 910.53 10 915.80 20 924.83 50 942.13 100 983.30 300 956.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹935.38, ₹944.67, & ₹961.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹909.43, ₹892.77, & ₹883.48.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -65.33% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 62.36 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.72% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 62.40% promoter holding, 9.60% MF holding, & 7.78% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.08% in march to 7.78% in the june quarter.