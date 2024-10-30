Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 3.73%, Nifty down by -0.05%

IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 3.73%, Nifty down by -0.05%

Livemint

IRCTC Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at 827.8 and closed at 855.5. The stock reached a high of 856.6 and a low of 819.35 during the day. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, ending higher than its opening price.

IRCTC Share Price Today Live Updates

IRCTC Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price 855.5, 3.73% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80306.39, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 856.6 and a low of 819.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5824.74
10852.34
20870.59
50903.93
100947.05
300962.75

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 831.47, 838.93, & 851.42, whereas it has key support levels at 811.52, 799.03, & 791.57.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -41.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.61 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.28% with a target price of 836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.

IRCTC share price has gained 3.73% today to trade at 855.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.08% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.