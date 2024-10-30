IRCTC Share Price Today on : IRCTC share are up by 3.73%, Nifty down by -0.05%

IRCTC Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|824.74
|10
|852.34
|20
|870.59
|50
|903.93
|100
|947.05
|300
|962.75
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹831.47, ₹838.93, & ₹851.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹811.52, ₹799.03, & ₹791.57.
IRCTC Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -41.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.28% with a target price of ₹836.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.
IRCTC share price has gained 3.73% today to trade at ₹855.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as