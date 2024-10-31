IRCTC Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: IRCTC share price are down by -1.96%, Nifty down by -0.39%

IRCTC Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, IRCTC opened at ₹ 838.8 and closed at ₹ 823.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 842.35 and a low of ₹ 821.5 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price, closing lower than it started.

IRCTC Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, IRCTC shares are trading at price ₹823.25, -1.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79520.22, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹842.35 and a low of ₹821.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 823.39 10 845.28 20 865.39 50 902.23 100 944.75 300 962.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹858.97, ₹876.93, & ₹896.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹821.02, ₹801.03, & ₹783.07.

IRCTC Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IRCTC was -60.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 38.93% & ROA of 19.88% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 56.59 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.55% with a target price of ₹836.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.08% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 9.60% in june to 10.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 7.78% in june to 7.54% in the september quarter.