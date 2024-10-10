IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), the renewable sector financier, will announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Thursday, October 10.
IREDA reported a net profit increase of over 30% on July 12, 2024, reaching ₹383.69 crore for the (Q1FY25) June quarter, mainly because of higher revenues. Revenue from operations grew to ₹1,510.71 crore in Q1FY25 from ₹1,143.50 crore in the same period last year.
As of June 30, 2024, the company's net worth has increased to ₹9,110.19 crore from ₹6,290.40 crore, indicating a year-on-year growth of 44.83%.
On Wednesday, IREDA share price ended 2.92% higher at ₹231.15 apiece on BSE.
IREDA share price rises nearly 2% ahead of Q2 results today. Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa said that IREDA share price is into a short term corrective phase, but the broader trend remains positive and hence, one should look to buy on declines. The support is seen in the range of ₹200-190.
In the current fiscal year, IREDA's loan approvals surged by 303 percent to reach ₹17,860 crore during the April-September period. Additionally, loan disbursements experienced a notable increase, rising by 56 percent to ₹9,787 crore from the ₹6,273 crore reported in September 2023.
“For the last few months, the IREDA stock prices have been trading in a slumber phase, witnessing a gradual low volume price correction. However, from the last few sessions we have seen positive traction, and we are seeing positive structure indicating a bullish reversal. We expect the stock has resumed its uptrend with 245 as next resistance and 220 as near-term support," said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), the renewable energy sector financier, is set to release its second-quarter results today. IREDA is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) owned by the government and focuses on providing financing for the renewable energy sector.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.