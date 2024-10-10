LIVE UPDATES

IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live Updates: Multibagger PSU stock to declare September quarter earnings today

1 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2024, 09:47 AM IST

IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live Updates: Today, the state-owned financial services company is set to release its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).