IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live Updates: Multibagger PSU stock to declare September quarter earnings today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live Updates: Today, the state-owned financial services company is set to release its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live Updates: IREDA to announce its Q2 results today. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live Updates: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), the renewable sector financier, will announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Thursday, October 10.

IREDA reported a net profit increase of over 30% on July 12, 2024, reaching 383.69 crore for the (Q1FY25) June quarter, mainly because of higher revenues. Revenue from operations grew to 1,510.71 crore in Q1FY25 from 1,143.50 crore in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2024, the company's net worth has increased to 9,110.19 crore from 6,290.40 crore, indicating a year-on-year growth of 44.83%.

On Wednesday, IREDA share price ended 2.92% higher at 231.15 apiece on BSE. 

Stay tuned to our IREDA Q2 results 2024 live blog for the latest updates:

10 Oct 2024, 09:47 AM IST IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live: IREDA share price rises nearly 2% ahead of Q2 earnings 

IREDA share price rises nearly 2% ahead of Q2 results today.  Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa said that IREDA share price is into a short term corrective phase, but the broader trend remains positive and hence, one should look to buy on declines. The support is seen in the range of 200-190.

10 Oct 2024, 09:29 AM IST IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live: IREDA loan sanctions surge over 300% to ₹17,869 crore in April-September

In the current fiscal year, IREDA's loan approvals surged by 303 percent to reach 17,860 crore during the April-September period. Additionally, loan disbursements experienced a notable increase, rising by 56 percent to 9,787 crore from the 6,273 crore reported in September 2023.

10 Oct 2024, 09:12 AM IST IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live: IREDA share price in focus 

“For the last few months, the IREDA stock prices have been trading in a slumber phase, witnessing a gradual low volume price correction. However, from the last few sessions we have seen positive traction, and we are seeing positive structure indicating a bullish reversal. We expect the stock has resumed its uptrend with 245 as next resistance and 220 as near-term support," said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

10 Oct 2024, 08:59 AM IST IREDA Q2 Results 2024 Live: IREDA to announce Q2 results today

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), the renewable energy sector financier, is set to release its second-quarter results today. IREDA is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) owned by the government and focuses on providing financing for the renewable energy sector.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.