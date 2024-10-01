IREDA share are down by -1.38%, Nifty up by 0.13%

IREDA Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹ 236 and closed at ₹ 231.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 237 and a low of ₹ 231.35 during the day.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹231.9, -1.38% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹237 and a low of ₹231.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 227.54 10 228.52 20 231.74 50 244.83 100 219.08 300 180.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹239.04, ₹243.39, & ₹249.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹228.31, ₹221.93, & ₹217.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -46.66% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 44.19 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.38% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.