IREDA share are down by -2.36%, Nifty down by -1.5%

IREDA Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 225 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 225.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 228.6 and a low of ₹ 222.9 during the day, indicating some volatility within that range. Overall, the stock showed a modest increase by the close.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹225.3, -2.36% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82968.92, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹228.6 and a low of ₹222.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 229.19 10 229.12 20 230.35 50 243.55 100 220.15 300 182.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹235.27, ₹239.64, & ₹242.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹228.27, ₹225.64, & ₹221.27.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -50.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.44 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.11% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.