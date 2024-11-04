IREDA Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -3.3%, Nifty down by -1.71%

IREDA Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹204.9, -3.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78451.56, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹212.3 and a low of ₹203.1 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|207.30
|10
|203.79
|20
|213.32
|50
|226.62
|100
|228.37
|300
|194.85
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹213.26, ₹216.47, & ₹219.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹207.52, ₹204.99, & ₹201.78.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -53.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 38.15 & P/B is at 6.05.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.83% with a target price of ₹195.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price down -3.3% today to trade at ₹204.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, Piramal Pharma are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.71% & -1.6% each respectively.
