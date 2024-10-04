IREDA share are up by 0.43%, Nifty up by 0.19%

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:21 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹224.35, 0.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82760.57, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹226.35 and a low of ₹218.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 229.19 10 229.12 20 230.35 50 243.55 100 220.15 300 182.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹226.77, ₹230.36, & ₹232.24, whereas it has key support levels at ₹221.3, ₹219.42, & ₹215.83.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -32.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 42.02 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.77% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.