IREDA Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -1.1%, Nifty down by -0.54%

IREDA Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹203, -1.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78317.29, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹206.8 and a low of ₹201.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 207.30 10 203.79 20 213.32 50 226.62 100 228.37 300 194.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹210.56, ₹215.72, & ₹219.44, whereas it has key support levels at ₹201.68, ₹197.96, & ₹192.8.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -69.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.31 & P/B is at 5.91.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.94% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.