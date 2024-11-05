IREDA Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -1.1%, Nifty down by -0.54%

IREDA Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 204, reached a high of 206.8, and a low of 201.7, before closing at 203.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 203, -1.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78317.29, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 206.8 and a low of 201.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5207.30
10203.79
20213.32
50226.62
100228.37
300194.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 210.56, 215.72, & 219.44, whereas it has key support levels at 201.68, 197.96, & 192.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -69.07% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.31 & P/B is at 5.91.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.94% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price down -1.1% today to trade at 203 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, Piramal Pharma are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.59% each respectively.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
