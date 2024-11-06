IREDA Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 1.64%, Nifty up by 0.73%

IREDA Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 204.3 and closed at 207.95. The stock reached a high of 209 and a low of 204.3 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced an increase, closing higher than its opening price.

Published 6 Nov 2024, 11:28 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today on 06-11-2024
IREDAShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

IREDA Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 207.95, 1.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80208.03, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 209 and a low of 204.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5207.30
10203.79
20213.32
50226.62
100228.37
300195.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 207.32, 209.8, & 212.75, whereas it has key support levels at 201.89, 198.94, & 196.46.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -71.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.20 & P/B is at 5.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.23% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price has gained 1.64% today to trade at 207.95 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIREDA Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 1.64%, Nifty up by 0.73%

