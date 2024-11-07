IREDA Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -0.81%, Nifty down by -1.01%

IREDA Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:21 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹208.1, -0.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79444.01, down by -1.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹211.4 and a low of ₹206.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 208.56 10 203.30 20 213.03 50 225.95 100 228.62 300 195.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹212.47, ₹215.08, & ₹218.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹206.52, ₹203.18, & ₹200.57.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -56.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 38.13 & P/B is at 6.04.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.30% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.