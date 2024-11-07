IREDA Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -0.81%, Nifty down by -1.01%

IREDA Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:21 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹208.1, -0.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79444.01, down by -1.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹211.4 and a low of ₹206.45 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|208.56
|10
|203.30
|20
|213.03
|50
|225.95
|100
|228.62
|300
|195.85
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹212.47, ₹215.08, & ₹218.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹206.52, ₹203.18, & ₹200.57.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -56.41% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 38.13 & P/B is at 6.04.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.30% with a target price of ₹195.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price down -0.81% today to trade at ₹208.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, Piramal Pharma are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.01% & -1.16% each respectively.
