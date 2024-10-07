IREDA share are down by -3.18%, Nifty down by -0.75%

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:19 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹214.7, -3.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81475.89, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹225.5 and a low of ₹209.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 228.64 10 228.11 20 228.87 50 241.62 100 220.99 300 183.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹226.33, ₹230.85, & ₹235.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹217.64, ₹213.47, & ₹208.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -30.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 41.70 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.16% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.