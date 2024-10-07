IREDA share are down by -3.18%, Nifty down by -0.75%

IREDA Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 223.35 and closed at 214.70. The stock reached a high of 225.50 and a low of 209.85 during the day.

7 Oct 2024
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:19 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 214.7, -3.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81475.89, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of 225.5 and a low of 209.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5228.64
10228.11
20228.87
50241.62
100220.99
300183.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 226.33, 230.85, & 235.02, whereas it has key support levels at 217.64, 213.47, & 208.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -30.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 41.70 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.16% with a target price of 180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.

IREDA share price down -3.18% today to trade at 214.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null, GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.75% & -0.26% each respectively.

7 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
